Gulden Hits Market Cap of $8.92 Million (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $14,631.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00355134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000715 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,801,844 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

