HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-$765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $762.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 722,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,155. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,610.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.70.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,740. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HealthEquity stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 133.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of HealthEquity worth $54,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.