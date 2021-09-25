Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.880-$1.960 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPE. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.62.

HPE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. 5,792,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,015,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

