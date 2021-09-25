IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $354,030 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 34.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 214.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 125,038 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 56,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,319. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of -1.28. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16). On average, equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

