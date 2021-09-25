Image Scan (LON:IGE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Image Scan shares last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04), with a volume of 74,943 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.95. The stock has a market cap of £3.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25.

Image Scan Company Profile (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings Plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, and ThreatScan-LSC X-ray systems; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi cabinet based x-ray systems and AXIS conveyor systems; AXIS archway systems walk-through metal detectors; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and ThreatSpect software X-ray systems for high security building and facility, explosive ordnance disposal, border control and custom, mass transit locations, stadia and events, and mail room screening applications.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.