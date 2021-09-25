ImageCash Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last seven days, ImageCash has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $11,350.37 and $4.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00068290 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00105482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00138061 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,493.21 or 0.99866504 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.85 or 0.06742305 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.75 or 0.00758529 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

