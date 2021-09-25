Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 148.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 7.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Independent Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $192,529.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.43 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

