Independent Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.9% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. The stock had a trading volume of 14,285,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,807,953. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

