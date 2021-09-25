Independent Family Office LLC Has $290,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Independent Family Office LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $129.43. 3,712,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,363. The company has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.