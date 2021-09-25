Independent Family Office LLC Sells 5,036 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,565,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.21 and a 1 year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

