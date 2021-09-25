Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will report earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,388,000 after buying an additional 40,069 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 229,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGVT traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 159,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.39. Ingevity has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

