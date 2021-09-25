Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 1,184.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $596,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 29,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter.

SPMO opened at $63.06 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.80.

