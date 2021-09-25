Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $789,000 Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

