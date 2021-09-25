Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 5,982 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 137.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after buying an additional 774,749 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,998,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,877,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 444,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,705,000 after buying an additional 149,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 594.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $37.67 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

