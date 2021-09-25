Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 32,954 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.45 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.