Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $102.40 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $106.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.84.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

