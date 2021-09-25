Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $453,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 80.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK stock opened at $388.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.40 and a 200-day moving average of $369.43. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,635.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock worth $4,708,416 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.71.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

