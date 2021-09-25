Insured Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,393.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $4,393.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00070447 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00107122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00141824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,756.00 or 0.99985385 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.26 or 0.06796315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.65 or 0.00766214 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

