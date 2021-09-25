Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Receives GBX 5,395 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of LON ITRK traded down GBX 190 ($2.48) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,114 ($66.81). 292,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,274. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,331 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,340.92. The company has a market capitalization of £8.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05. Intertek Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

