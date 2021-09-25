Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $991.24.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $975.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,077.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,043.33. 494,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,117. The firm has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $653.00 and a 1 year high of $1,087.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,022.16 and a 200 day moving average of $898.28.

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,342 shares of company stock worth $23,082,351 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after buying an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,898,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.