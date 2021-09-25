Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.45 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $50.45 and a 12-month high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

