iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Stake Boosted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) by 47.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000.

NYSEARCA:EUSB opened at $49.80 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62.

