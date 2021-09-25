iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $64.82 and a 1 year high of $73.43.

