iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,655,000 after buying an additional 6,694,249 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,986,000 after buying an additional 2,326,490 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,882,000 after buying an additional 773,725 shares in the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

