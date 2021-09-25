JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates $316.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRM. Redburn Partners started coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.17.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total value of $1,051,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock worth $198,242,927 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 43.7% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 223,216 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.