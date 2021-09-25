Jupiter Tops One Day Trading Volume of $751,697.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $751,697.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00068687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.67 or 0.00103233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00134134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,068.12 or 0.99435053 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,845.26 or 0.06725240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.79 or 0.00758251 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

