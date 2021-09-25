Keith Neilson Acquires 2,128 Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Stock

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) insider Keith Neilson acquired 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, with a total value of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Shares of CRW opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.05) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Craneware plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,830 ($36.97). The stock has a market cap of £817.12 million and a P/E ratio of 49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,337.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,347.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.74%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price objective on shares of Craneware in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

