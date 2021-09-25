Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $10,367.99 and approximately $6.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00019875 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001473 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

