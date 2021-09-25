Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Square were worth $18,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 277,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,770,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 7.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 220.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $262.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.27, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $151.10 and a one year high of $289.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.33.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total transaction of $1,029,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 488,165 shares of company stock worth $123,476,188. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Truist raised their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

