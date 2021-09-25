Korea Investment CORP Has $19.50 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,680,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $51.58 and a 12-month high of $77.68.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

