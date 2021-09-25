Korea Investment CORP Has $34.51 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $34,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $194.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,092 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

