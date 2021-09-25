Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,392 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $850,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.80. 715,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $177.30 and a one year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.