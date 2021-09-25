Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $257,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $9,359,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,747,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $787,162.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,928,197 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $20.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $774.39. 21,373,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,845,635. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.11 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $710.50 and a 200-day moving average of $674.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.22.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

