Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $707,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 183.2% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 57,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 37,137 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 153,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after purchasing an additional 23,327 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $124.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.24 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

