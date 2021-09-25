Kowal Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 0.8% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. 1,005,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.