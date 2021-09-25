Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,256 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 487,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,599,729 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $136,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,190 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBA. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $48.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

