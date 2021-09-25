Kowal Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,436 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $76.63. 2,213,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,147. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.