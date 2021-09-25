Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,354,311 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,354,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,081,000. 21Vianet Group accounts for 0.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 385.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. 657,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

