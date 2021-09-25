Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 5.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,246 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 25.1% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Yum China by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,070,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,704. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

