Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys 1,125,169 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125,169 shares during the period. KE makes up about 5.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of KE worth $197,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,592,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,555,000 after buying an additional 2,953,956 shares during the period. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after buying an additional 2,848,340 shares during the period. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Shares of KE stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.53. 7,094,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,856,132. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion and a PE ratio of 45.92. KE Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

