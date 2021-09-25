Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $6,084,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 600,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 187,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $163.04. 10,102,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,682,649. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.87 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $487.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

