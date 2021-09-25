Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $41.42 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 647,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,451 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 1.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $41,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,848. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.12.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATHM shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

