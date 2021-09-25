Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $31.08 Million Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,081,000. 21Vianet Group accounts for about 0.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of 21Vianet Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 385.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. 657,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,001. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.50.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $231.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

