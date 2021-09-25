Kusama (KSM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, Kusama has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for approximately $321.84 or 0.00757246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and approximately $113.70 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00105731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00139105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.22 or 1.00063336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.59 or 0.06740004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002503 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

