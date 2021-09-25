L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

TTD opened at $76.46 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.