L & S Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $868.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $356.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.37, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $351.09 and a 1-year high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $957.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.50.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

