L & S Advisors Inc Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 11,040.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 87.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth $121,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

TWST stock opened at $112.11 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,148 shares of company stock valued at $16,330,194. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

