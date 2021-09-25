L & S Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 3,351 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $77.26 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

