Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.190-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$405 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.350-$1.510 EPS.

Lands’ End stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.90. Lands’ End has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $841.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lands’ End stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.18% of Lands’ End worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

