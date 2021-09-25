LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 11.2% Lower This Week

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,628.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.26 or 0.00722423 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001229 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.86 or 0.01162074 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,216,504 coins and its circulating supply is 51,003,727 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

